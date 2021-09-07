CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Automated Optical Inspection

Cover picture for the articleMIRTEC, the announces the release of their comprehensive AI based Smart Factory Automation solution ‘INTELLI-PRO’. This Technologically Advanced Software and Algorithm Package is specifically designed for the purpose of improving the performance and convenience of MIRTEC’s complete line of AOI machines. INTELLI-PRO consists of a proprietary Deep Learning based Automatic Part Search and Teaching function, and AI based; Automatic Parameter Optimization, Character Recognition (OCR), Foreign Object Detection (FOD), Placement Inspection Algorithms and an Automatic Defect Type Classification function.

