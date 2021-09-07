The Future of Automated Optical Inspection

The report “ Global Optical Sensor Market, By Type (Extrinsic Optical Sensor and Intrinsic Optical Sensor), By Sensor Type (Fiber Optic, Sensor, Image Sensor, Photoelectric Sensor, Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor, and Other Sensor Types), By Application (Industrial, Medical, Biometric, Automotive, Consumer, Electronics, and Other Applications), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global optical sensor market is projected to grow up to US $2.0 billion in 2020 with CAGR 6.30%. The sensors have application in intelligent lighting, helps to save power and response to manual switch on and off the light in the smartphone which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. The increase in adoption of the smartphone with the more security features drives the growth of the target market. For instance, Synaptic announced, that it has started the mass production of its first optical in-display fingerprint sensors. As companies are adopting the on-screen fingerprint authentication in 2017.

