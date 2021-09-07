Medina Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F 8 to 22 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.