Daily Weather Forecast For Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
