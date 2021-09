With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2. Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO