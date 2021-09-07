CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK opens public inquiry into proposed new deep coal mine

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The U.K. has opened a public inquiry into plans for the country’s first new deep coal mine in three decades amid complaints that permitting the project would send the wrong message as the government seeks to persuade other countries to give up coal. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick...

The Independent

Liz Truss bemoans 'defensive' trade attitude caused by EU membership

Some businesses and government employees remain “defensive” about trade as a result of the UK spending nearly 50 years in the European Union, the International Trade Secretary has said.In a speech on Tuesday Liz Truss set out how the UK’s post-Brexit trade strategy will be increasingly about attempting to secure business with eastern growth markets in India and elsewhere.In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes“In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes,” she added.When later asked to elaborate on...
ECONOMY
audacy.com

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. posted the biggest jump in annual inflation on record last month as global supply shortages and rising wages magnified the scale of price increases after pandemic-related discounts a year ago. Consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the 12 months through August from 2% the...
BUSINESS
mining.com

China's coal output edges up in August as mines reopen

China’s August coal output edged up from a 26-month low in the prior month, as Beijing re-opened dozens of mines and approved several new ones to ensure supply and cool high prices. The world’s largest miner and consumer of coal churned out 335.24 million tonnes of the commodity last month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boris Johnson
world-nuclear-news.org

UK unions call for government backing of new build projects

The UK's GMB union has warned that decarbonisation goals and nuclear industry jobs will both be at risk unless the government supports Sizewell C and other new build efforts. The Trade Unions Congress adopted GMB's call, and separately added that UK manufacturing jobs would suffer if decarbonisation targets are not met.
INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies 'baffling' given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

SNP risks splits in coalition with vow to protect oil jobs

The SNP’s finance minister has vowed that Scotland will not abandon North Sea oil workers, risking a damaging split with the Green Party just days after the pair formed a coalition in Holyrood. Kate Forbes, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, said the transition away from fossil fuels will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

GMB Union calls for new nuclear power plants to help reach net zero

The GMB Union has called for a new generation of nuclear power plants in order the help UK meet its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions pledge. The motion, which was announced at the annual TUC Congress in London, calls for the construction of a new “generation of nuclear plants, benefiting communities from Sizewell to West Cumbria and the development of Small Modular Reactors.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Whitehaven coal mine: Plans attacked at inquiry

Residents and campaigners have attacked plans for the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years at a planning inquiry. The planning inspector is considering West Cumbria Mining's application for the colliery near Whitehaven. Resident Martin Kendall said it would "pollute the environment" and harm a "beautiful place". Irene Sanderson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of global coal reserves -- and 95 percent of Australia's share -- must be left untouched. Such restraint, they said, would still only offer a 50 percent chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- the current global goal. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Australia's energy exports were needed to power developing countries, and predicted technology would enable them to be burned "in a much more climate-friendly way" in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Prodeco gets clearance to relinquish Colombia coal mining contracts

Glencore unit Prodeco has commenced the formal process of handing back contracts in Colombia pertaining to two coal mines after the country accepted a previously rejected request. The process has now secured the approval of Colombia’s National Mining Agency (ANM), which initially denied the request citing outstanding obligations, including environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cumbria coal mine: Public inquiry launches to decide fate of controversial project

A public inquiry starting on Tuesday will play a major role in deciding whether to give the go-ahead to the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.If given the green light, the new mine will extract up to 2.78 million tonnes of coal a year until the year 2049, from beneath the Cumbrian countryside at a site just west of the fells of the Lake District and just east of the St Bees’ Head Heritage Coast.The coking coal will be used for the steel industry, with around 85 per cent of it exported to other countries.But with just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Scientist

Why the UK doesn't need a new coal mine

THE past few months have seen temperature records smashed. Global warming has cranked up extreme weather events that have wrecked towns by fire and flood. So it seems an odd time for the UK to consider opening a new coal mine. Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would be the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

New South Wales' IPC rejects planning permit for POSCO's coal mine

Australia’s New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has rejected planning permission for the underground mine proposed by Hume Coal, citing its potentially adverse environmental, social and economic impacts. The planning regulator said that the impact of the proposed Hume Coal and Berrima Rail Project would be ‘too great’ to...
INDUSTRY

