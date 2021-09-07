Beaufort Daily Weather Forecast
BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
