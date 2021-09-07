Beaufort Daily Weather Forecast

BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.