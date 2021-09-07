Southampton Daily Weather Forecast

SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



