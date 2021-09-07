CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Jump on Waimea’s rainy forecast today

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 7 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Waimea, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waimea:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bogNdiK00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
