4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
