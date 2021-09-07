Weather Forecast For Medford

MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.