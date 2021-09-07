Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
