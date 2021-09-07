4-Day Weather Forecast For Madras
MADRAS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
