Ashland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ASHLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
