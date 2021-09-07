Ashland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ASHLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.