Howard U. in-person classes to resume after ransomware attack; online classes canceled for Wednesday

Howard University is offline and investigating what it says was a ransomware cyberattack that first began disrupting online systems on Friday, officials confirmed Tuesday. Tuesday’s classes were canceled, and Wednesday's online and hybrid undergraduate courses are also suspended. The university’s Wi-Fi is disabled and only essential employees are allowed on campus until the situation is resolved, according to the university. It's unclear how the service disruptions have impacted Howard University Hospital; a university spokesperson declined to comment.

