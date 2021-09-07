4-Day Weather Forecast For Mendota

MENDOTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



