Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Mr & Mrs Smith series over ‘creative differences’ with co-star Donald Glover

By Maanya Sachdeva
 8 days ago

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly stepped away from Amazon’s Mr & Mrs Smith series.

Multiple sources confirmed to Variety that the Fleabag creator quit the show over creative differences with her fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover .

However, Waller-Bridge’s departure from the show was said to be amicable, with sources saying she remains friends with Glover.

The Independent has contacted Waller-Bridge’s representatives for comment.

The straight-to-series adaptation of the Brad Pitt - Angelina Jolie movie is a joint venture between New Regency Productions and Amazon.

The show is apparently still on track for its planned 2022 debut.

Waller-Bridge and Glover first worked together in the 2018 Star Wars spin-off, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Mr & Mrs Smith reboot was conceptualised by Glover, who then pitched it to Waller-Bridge.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Saike announced in February that the two Emmy Award winners were going to reprise Pitt and Jolie’s roles in the action movie. Saike shared a video of Glover dancing and Waller-Bridge recreating Jolie’s pose on the original poster, on Instagram.

Doug Liman’s 2005 film followed the story of a bored married couple (played by Pitt and Jolie) who find out they are rival spies on a mission to assassinate each other.

Glover will reportedly remain on-board as the show’s executive producer and lead. Francesca Sloane, who has previously worked with Glover on FX’s Atlanta and is the co-creator of the reboot , will also continue as the showrunner.

