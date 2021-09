Rise and Walk for the Fallen was held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Caney Creek Park in Newton, and it was a beautiful day for the walk. The event raised $200 to send to the Fallen 13 families. Agriculture Extension Agent, Emilee Gerngross was at the event and offered face painting for the kids. Thanks goes out to Brookshire Brothers for donating water and Daniel Odom for the work he and his class did building the soldier for the event.

NEWTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO