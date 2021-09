LONDON — The London Fire Department is inviting the community and all area first responders to join in a 9/11 Remembrance event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the London Laurel County Farmers Market. The event is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor the brave emergency responders who lost their lives.