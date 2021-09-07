CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Trinidad

Trinidad Updates
 7 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) A sunny Tuesday is here for Trinidad, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trinidad:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bogMaAm00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
