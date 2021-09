T-Mobile is launching in over 2,300 Walmart stores starting next month, expanding their ever-growing retail presence. The “Uncarrier” has confirmed today that over 2,300 Walmart stores across the country will soon offer phones and services to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. They had previously announced the expansion into retail back in March during their Virtual Analyst Day. The new retail locations will more than double their existing presence in large national retailers, adding to their recently launched footprint in Best Buy stores.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO