Staaker Railway Drone Inspects Tracks and Avoids Oncoming Traffic #drone #droneday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake accident-avoiding-safety-inspecting robot friend! Really enjoying the Staaker BG-300 Railway Robot news:. This unique robot can inspect critical parts of the railway infrastructure whilst driving on the track. Should the Railway Robot encounter oncoming traffic, it can avoid dangerous situation by flying to the side of the track and let traffic pass. The sensors onboard the robot automatically detects changes on the railway, whilst providing a live data feed to decision makers.

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Alphabet’s drone delivery service Wing hits 100,000 deliveries #drone #droneday

The Google sibling drone branch, Wing, has hit a delivery milestone. Apparently the Australian suburbs are a hot drone delivery market. Via The Verge:. Wing currently operates in three countries: Australia, the US, and Finland. Its biggest success has been in Logan, Australia: a suburb of Brisbane where more than 50,000 of its total deliveries have been carried out. Logan is home to around 300,000 residents, and Wing’s service is accessible to just over a third of this population. Users can download the Wing app and order a small selection of goods, including coffee, groceries, sushi, cakes, pet food, and sportswear. Deliveries are generally made in under 10 minutes, and Wing’s record for a delivery is two minutes and 47 seconds from order to arrival.
adafruit.com

Not-Burning Man #drone #droneday

An unofficial Burning Man was on display made of drones instead of fire. Rather than a man burning on Saturday, dozens of drones were synchronized in the shape of the traditional burning man. Welcome to drone day on the Adafruit blog. Every Monday we deliver the latest news, products and...
adafruit.com

Drone Photo Awards 2021 #drone #droneday

Have you seen the Drone Photo Awards 2021 gallery? Terje Kolaas’ photo of the year allows the viewer to fly with Pink-Footed geese. See the photo of the year and don’t miss the category winners: urban, wildlife, sport, people, nature, abstract, wedding, series and video. Welcome to drone day on...
offshore-technology.com

Bentley Uses Drones to Automate 5G Tower Inspection

Concept: Pennsylvania’s infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems (Bentley), has co-developed OpenTower iQ in collaboration with Texas-based software sensor tech company Visual Intelligence (VI), and Portuguese aerial inspection engineering startup Aeroprotechnik. It is a digital twin solution, powered by iTwin, for telecom towers that provides 3D visualization, real-time decision support, and predictive design from the ground up. The new digital co-venture aims to fasten the time-to-market process of creative cloud solutions based on the Bentley iTwin platform to boost telcos operational efficiency and revenue assurance.
dronedj.com

‘Snotbot’ drones testing whale stress over increasing tourist boat traffic

Environmentalists in Iceland are working on an innovative (though somewhat sticky) research project from the skies. Crews in sailboats dispatch drones above breeching whales to catch snot discharged from their blowholes to learn if rising tourism levels are stressing them out. Spray-catching drones help measure whale stress amid rising tourist...
travelnoire.com

Traveling With Your Drone? Consider These Drone-Friendly Countries

Drones can help us capture some of the most amazing aerial shots and videos during our travels. However, finding drone-friendly countries is key. The laws vary greatly from country to country. While some places downright prohibit them, others have more relaxed rules. Many laws seem to be universal (and common...
Times Union

Using drones in search and rescues

Police departments across the U.S. have begun to employ drones in different ways, including to find suspects, locate missing persons in search and rescue efforts, and even to disperse crowds and enforce social distancing rules during COVID-19. One report from the Police Executive Research Forum says that drones are “quickly becoming one of the most innovative and effective technologies used by police agencies today.”
getmarketreport.com

Organic Growth To Be The Center-Point Of Aircraft Inspection Drones Market

A drone, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is an unmanned aircraft which are usually small in size which are remote controlled for visual assessment in landscape surveillance. In recent years, drone market has faced very drastic changes including introduction of multipurpose drones used for various commercial applications. The...
Popular Science

Russia wants to launch little drones off of other drones off of ships

Russia wants to replace the helicopter scouts on its existing ships with longer-range drones. Announced earlier this week by Russia’s Advanced Research Foundation (an analog to the US’s DARPA), this new concept wants to have a drone launch a drone from a ship. The process, in theory, starts with a...
momjunction.com

9 Best Drones For Teens In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, were deemed only for industrial sectors....
localdvm.com

Drone Zips Through Abandoned Schoolyard

Class is in session! An abandoned school is something most people don’t give two thoughts about, but for drone pilot Paul Wagorn, it’s a playground and then some! Using a drone, he zips through the schoolyard with ease, capturing some impressive footage.
staradvertiser.com

Autonomous drones to work with fighter jets

TOKYO >> The Defense Ministry plans to introduce autonomous drones equipped with artificial intelligence to operate with the next-generation fighter jet that will replace the Air Self-Defense Force’s current F-2 fighter jet. The ministry has included research and development expenses in its budget request for next fiscal year, with the...
Insurance Journal

Insuring Commercial Drones: Liability or Opportunity?

Developments in drone technology are often heralded as having the potential to change the landscape of business operations, most prominently in the consumer goods shipping sector. Yet, the development of federal regulation and guidance on the commercial use of drones lags behind the pace of innovation. Meanwhile, litigation highlighting the common law tort risks inherent in drone operations has been percolating in jurisdictions around the country. It is no surprise, then, that users of the technology face major uncertainty in terms of their exposure to liabilities, both known and unknown. In this article, we discuss the expansion of these potential new uses and liabilities and the role that commercial insurance may play as both an enabler and as a means to fill the gap between innovation and exposure to liabilities.
everythingrf.com

Anritsu Introduces AeroShield Software for RF Drone Detection and Tracking

As a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) system integrator, Anritsu understands the growing concern among public organizations, governmental and security agencies, as well as others in the private sector over the increasing proliferation of drones. To address these concerns Anritsu has introduced the AeroShield RF Drone Detect and Tracking Application. Drones...
freightwaves.com

Drone Disruptors: Flytrex is bringing drones to your backyard

The world’s largest companies have been pushing drones as a delivery method of the future for nearly a decade now. The thing is, those same companies are starting to pull back. Recently, both Amazon and DHL, two of the biggest companies that have ventured into the drone space, have shied away from drones, with the latter ceasing drone development entirely.
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm

NEW PRODUCT – Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm. THE REACTOR’S MELTING DOWN! GRAB THE FUEL CORE, JENNA, AND EVACUATE THE COMMAND CENTER! With this Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm, you can monitor and easily alert humanoids as to the status of a project, machine, or even if the bathroom is occupied!
adafruit.com

A Smart Laser Cutter That Automatically Identifies What it’s Cutting #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

A team at MIT is cooking up this smart laser. Its a compact solution that could speed up processes and increase safety. Via MIT News:. Addressing what might not be totally apparent to the naked eye, scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) came up with “SensiCut,” a smart material-sensing platform for laser cutters. In contrast to conventional, camera-based approaches that can easily misidentify materials, SensiCut uses a more nuanced fusion. It identifies materials using deep learning and an optical method called “speckle sensing,” a technique that uses a laser to sense a surface’s microstructure, enabled by just one image-sensing add-on.
adafruit.com

Understanding Supercell Storms

Understanding how and why plumes take shape above powerful thunderstorms could help forecasters recognize similar impending dangers and issue more accurate warnings without relying on Doppler radar systems, which can be knocked out by wind and hail – and have blind spots even on good days. In many parts of the world, Doppler radar coverage is nonexistent.
