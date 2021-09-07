CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Spencer

Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 7 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Spencer, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bogMCBS00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer, IA
