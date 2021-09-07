4-Day Weather Forecast For Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.