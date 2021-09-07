Vernon Daily Weather Forecast
VERNON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
