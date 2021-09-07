Olive Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.