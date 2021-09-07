Olive Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
