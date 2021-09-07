Clinton Weather Forecast
CLINTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
