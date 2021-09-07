4-Day Weather Forecast For Ketchikan
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
