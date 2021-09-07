4-Day Weather Forecast For Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



