4-Day Weather Forecast For Bishop

BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



