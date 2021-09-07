4-Day Weather Forecast For Bishop
BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
