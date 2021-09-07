Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



