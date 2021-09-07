Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0