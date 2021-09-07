Weather Forecast For Norwich
NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0