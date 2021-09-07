Weather Forecast For Norwich

NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



