CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 1 picks: Buccaneers roll past Cowboys in season opener, Raiders stun Ravens on Monday night

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 9 of my NFL picks. Like the TV show "Manifest," I thought this thing was going to be canceled after three seasons, but the people demanded more, so here I am. Since this is the first week of the season, we're going to do my favorite Week 1 exercise, which is me telling you how my offseason went. If you're new here, this is generally the part of my picks that everyone skips due to the fact that my life is mostly boring.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 4

Related
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
27 First News

Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday. Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list. Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Raiders#Ravens#American Football#Browns#Nfc#The Pick Six Podcast#Cbs Sports Hq#Nbc#Covid#Tampa Bay#Super Bowl
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFL
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Cowboys Lose Two More Safeties In Tuesday Practice

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After a rough week on the injury and COVID-19 fronts already began, the Dallas Cowboys lost another pair of presumptive difference makers on Tuesday, in Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee. Wilson, who is entering his third year in the league, Wilson was helped off of...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy