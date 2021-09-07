CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander, AR

Tuesday sun alert in Alexander — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Alexander, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexander:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bogKkmm00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander, AR
Riverton (NJ) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Riverton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIVERTON, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Riverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
RIVERTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Nws
Harriman (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Harriman

(HARRIMAN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harriman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HARRIMAN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Yellville (AR) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Yellville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(YELLVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yellville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
YELLVILLE, AR
Kingston (OK) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Kingston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KINGSTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
KINGSTON, OK
Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Ramseur — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RAMSEUR, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ramseur. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
RAMSEUR, NC
Alexander Today

Alexander Today

Alexander, AR
34
Followers
204
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy