Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Weather Forecast

Pleasanton News Watch
 7 days ago

PLEASANTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bogKju300

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

