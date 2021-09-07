Claremont Weather Forecast

CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



