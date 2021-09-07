Claremont Weather Forecast
CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
