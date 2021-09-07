4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
