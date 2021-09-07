4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



