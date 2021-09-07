CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

GROVE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bogKTjJ00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

