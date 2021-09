Pokemon Unite has been available on Nintendo Switch for just over a month now, and the MOBA game has quickly found a passionate following. Everyone seems to have their personal favorite, and many have taken to using Venusaur. The Grass/Poison-type Pokemon's Solar Beam is quite useful for teams in need of a sniper, and that fact is showcased in a great new video from Reddit user Kenny_KY. In the video, clips of Venusaur in action are juxtaposed with clips of Chuck Norris loading a sniper rifle. While the video is very funny, it also makes a strong case for how to best use Venusaur in the game!

