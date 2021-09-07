Milford Daily Weather Forecast
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0