4-Day Weather Forecast For Cheraw
CHERAW, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
