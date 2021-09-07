Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0