Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



