North Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
