An American tennis star says she expects to get '9 million death threats' on social media after crashing out of the US Open

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
Shelby Rogers. Getty/Sarah Stier
  • Shelby Rogers says she expects to get death threats on social media after crashing out of the US Open.
  • The American was beaten in the fourth round by British teenager Emma Raducanu.
  • "Go through my profile right now and I'm probably a 'fat pig'," she said.

American tennis star Shelby Rogers says she expects to get "nine million death threats" on social media after crashing out of the US Open.

Rogers was comprehensively beaten 6-2, 6-1 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the fourth round on Monday.

In the previous round, the 28-year-old had knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty.

"We appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then, you know, you have today and I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot," she told reporters after Monday's match.

"It's very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly. At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it."

On Saturday, Rogers' compatriot Sloane Stephens also spoke out about the online abuse she received following her third-round defeat to Angelique Kerber.

She said she received more than 2,000 messages of abuse, including racist and sexist comments, as well as threats of violence.

"I am human. It's so hard to read messages like these," Stephens said. "This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending."

Asked about the abuse Stephens suffered, Rogers said: "I kind of wish social media didn't exist. It's a big part of marketing now. We have contracts, we have to post certain things.

"You could probably go through my profile right now and I'm probably a 'fat pig' and words that I can't say right now. It is what it is.

"You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport and what we do."

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told Insider: "The racist abuse directed at Sloane Stephens after the U.S. Open is abhorrent. No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and sending it on Instagram is against our rules.

"In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including Comment Filters and Message Controls, which can mean no-one has to see this type of abuse . No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse."

The spokesperson added that Instagram had "reviewed the accounts flagged and have removed any which were found to have violated our policies."

Comments / 42

