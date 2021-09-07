Raymondville Daily Weather Forecast
RAYMONDVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- 1 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
