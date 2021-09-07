Daily Weather Forecast For Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 17 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.