TV Series

So sad. Omar and Marlo two of the best characters in any show.

 8 days ago

One of my favorite TV characters. Strange I know. Murdering, drug dealer -- HoosQ 09/07/2021 11:15AM. "How does a man rob drug dealers for eight or nine years..." -- darkstar 09/07/2021 11:36AM. So sad. Omar and Marlo two of the best characters in any show. ** -- 98Cav 09/07/2021 06:26AM.

OMAR COMIN: The Very Best Of Michael K. Williams On ‘The Wire’

The world of entertainment lost a true talent. Today (Sept. 6) we are sad to report that Michael K. Williams, best known for playing Omar Devone Little on HBO's The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his home. He was 54 years old.
Yes on Omar. Marlo was pretty one-dimensional in my book.

Why Chibs was the Best Character on Sons of Anarchy

To be realistic it’s hard to pick a favorite from Sons of Anarchy since quite a few of the actors did an awesome job during the series and while it did turn out to be more drama than anything, big surprise, the show was still fun to watch throughout each season. Some might want to argue that there was something lost when certain characters were taken out, and they’re not entirely wrong, but the fact is that those who were left took up the slack quite well. One of those that didn’t get a lot of attention at times but was always there to offer support was Chibs Telford, one of the most stoic and reliable members of the club and someone that was willing to do what was needed in order to keep the club safe and secure. Chibs wasn’t perfect, none of them were in fact, but he was definitely loyal to a fault and was ready at all times to do what the club president required of him. In a very meaningful way, Chibs is the kind of guy that one can rely on if they’ve gained his trust, but should fear if they’ve crossed him.
#So Sad
Why Malcolm Reynolds Was the Best Character on Firefly

It kind of feels like a trend that some of the best characters in TV shows are those that are both flawed and yet morally sound since they know when to let their morals dictate their actions and when to make them take a back seat. Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds became the best character on Firefly for its short run simply because he’s the guy that can get things done and he’s the guy that’s always there for his people no matter that he’s kind of a goof at times. The best part of that is the fact that he can recover quickly thanks to his sharp wit and his ability to roll with just about whatever life gives him since he’s a strong character that is flawed but is also well aware of his own flaws. Characters such as Mal are those that don’t necessarily blunder through life dishing out bravado and attitude, but they are the type that don’t always take everything that seriously and are more or less capable of talking or fighting their way out of any situation. Given the circles that the crew of the Firefly runs in it’s safe to say that this is a survival trait, and a valuable one.
Why Al Swearengen Was the Best Character in Deadwood

This might come as something of a shock since the idea of Al being anything but a murdering brute that plays the role of puppet master in Deadwood is something that a lot of people couldn’t possibly see happening. But when talking about the best character in this manner it’s easy to do since Ian McShane takes nearly every character he plays and does this good of a job with them since he’s one of the most charismatic actors around that can play up just about any role imaginable. I mean come on, the guy played Odin in American Gods, and looking at him it’s easy to think that he’s not exactly the type to play a Norse deity that can call thunder and lightning down from the sky when he’s in the mood. But while Al is kind of a ruthless and miserable cuss, he’s still one of the better characters in the show since McShane is able to portray him so well and he’s the type of character that you can believe in no matter that he’s also a dangerous individual.
Meet The New Characters Joining ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two

The Morning Show season two will see a whole host of new characters join. A new featurette, released Monday, introduces viewers to them. New episodes premiere on Apple TV+ from Friday, September 17. Check It Out: Meet The New Characters Joining ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two.
Best in Show

The tenth annual Canal Days Photography Contest was a success. There were 25 photographers who entered 68 photographs. The photograph chosen as Best of Show in the 2021 Canal Days Photography Contest is “Screamin’ Eagle” in the Pride category by Michelle Wittensoldner. Wittensoldner received a SV Cardinal tee shirt from...
7 Memorable Quotes From the Inimitable Michael K. Williams, Best Known for His Portrayal of Omar on 'The Wire'

Michael K. Williams was a constant presence in Hollywood just long enough to be taken for granted. The five-time-Emmy-nominated TV and film actor — known to most for his role as openly gay stick-up man Omar Little in HBO's criminal-justice saga The Wire — passed away unexpectedly in his Brooklyn apartment last weekend at the age of 54.
Why Admiral Adama Was the Best Character on Battlestar Galactica

Heavy is the head upon which lies the responsibility of leadership. This is a great way to describe the best character in Battlestar Galactica, Admiral William Adama since the man had all the traits that were perfect and sorely needed in a leader. He wasn’t perfect by any means, but he was definitely the guy for the job since he could make the tough decisions more often than not and was able able to follow through with them. A good leader is the type that isn’t always going to follow procedure but will know when to toe the line and will do what is necessary and not always one hundred percent correct. But a good leader is also the type that will take into account the people under their command as well, and won’t be the type of vainglorious fool that will worry about his image all the time. Adama was one of those that genuinely cared about the people in his life and those that depended on him, which is just one reason why he was the best character on the show.
Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES

