So sad. Omar and Marlo two of the best characters in any show.

To be realistic it’s hard to pick a favorite from Sons of Anarchy since quite a few of the actors did an awesome job during the series and while it did turn out to be more drama than anything, big surprise, the show was still fun to watch throughout each season. Some might want to argue that there was something lost when certain characters were taken out, and they’re not entirely wrong, but the fact is that those who were left took up the slack quite well. One of those that didn’t get a lot of attention at times but was always there to offer support was Chibs Telford, one of the most stoic and reliable members of the club and someone that was willing to do what was needed in order to keep the club safe and secure. Chibs wasn’t perfect, none of them were in fact, but he was definitely loyal to a fault and was ready at all times to do what the club president required of him. In a very meaningful way, Chibs is the kind of guy that one can rely on if they’ve gained his trust, but should fear if they’ve crossed him.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO