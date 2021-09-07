Arbor Day Foundation lines up alternate tree-planting grant for Shaker’s Moreland neighborhood

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While the city did not get a $50,000 tree-planting grant it applied for through the Arbor Day Foundation, the next best thing found its way to Shaker. As a result, the folks at Boise Paper will be bringing a $30,000 grant to town in late October, good for 63 trees that a contractor will plant in the southern Moreland neighborhood, where the tree canopy is only around 20 percent.