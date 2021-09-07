Monroe Weather Forecast

MONROE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.