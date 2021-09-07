Vidalia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VIDALIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



