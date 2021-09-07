A rainy Tuesday in Shawano — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(SHAWANO, WI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Shawano, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shawano:

Tuesday, September 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.