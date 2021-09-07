Daily Weather Forecast For Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
