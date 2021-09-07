Daily Weather Forecast For Clearlake

CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.