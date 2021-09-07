Daily Weather Forecast For Clearlake
CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0